Occupiers launched first wave of missiles, there may be several of them - Air Force

The Russian invaders can use several waves of attacks to disperse missiles throughout the territory of Ukraine and confuse air defense operations.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Traditionally, where do they launch from. Strategic aviation - is the Volgodonsk region, as well as the Caspian and Black Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet, are also launching, according to preliminary information. Actually, it's not training anymore, the missiles have already been launched," he noted.

According to Ihnat, the occupiers have already launched the first wave of rockets, but the next ones may follow.

"The first wave of missiles has already gone, there may be several of them. They may use several waves of attacks to disperse missiles throughout the territory of Ukraine and confuse the actions of our air defense," added the spokesman of the Air Force.

