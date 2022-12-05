In occupied Mariupol, partisans destroyed two air defense systems of invaders, - Andriushchenko

On the night of December 3, in Mariupol, two S-300 air defense systems of the occupiers and two of their wheeled units of military equipment were disabled.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

On the night from Friday to Saturday, in the interval from 2 to 3 hours, cotton arrived at one of the air defense bases and the occupier's equipment.

We have confirmation "from the ground" from the Mariupol Defense Forces regarding the destruction of at least 2 S-300 air defense systems, two-wheeled units of military equipment," the message says.

