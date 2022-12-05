ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6245 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
7 019 9

In occupied Mariupol, partisans destroyed two air defense systems of invaders, - Andriushchenko

с-300

On the night of December 3, in Mariupol, two S-300 air defense systems of the occupiers and two of their wheeled units of military equipment were disabled.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

On the night from Friday to Saturday, in the interval from 2 to 3 hours, cotton arrived at one of the air defense bases and the occupier's equipment.
We have confirmation "from the ground" from the Mariupol Defense Forces regarding the destruction of at least 2 S-300 air defense systems, two-wheeled units of military equipment," the message says.

Read more: USA will help Ukraine with protection from air attacks of Russian Federation and repair of infrastructure facilities, - Ambassador Brink

Author: 

Mariupol (1124) occupation (1860) elimination (4917) Petro Andriuschenko (245)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 