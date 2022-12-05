Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions

In a number of regions, explosions are heard during the air alert, and the work of air defense is reported.

This was reported by the correspondents of Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia," the message reads.

Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said that some of the explosions were echoes of enemy airstrikes in the suburbs. Another part is the successful work of the Air Defense Forces.

The mass media also report on explosions in Cherkasy region. Telegram channels report on the work of air defense in the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

The head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim said that Ukrainian pilots "work miracles".

Explosions are reported in Odesa and the region.

