At least 3 enemy missiles were shot down over Mykolayiv, 2 over Odesa regions, - Kim
At least 3 enemy missiles were shot down over the Mykolaiv Region.
This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"There are at least 3 above our region. We are staying in shelters," he said.
He also added that 2 missiles were shot down over Odesa region.
