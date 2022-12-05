At least 3 enemy missiles were shot down over Mykolayiv, 2 over Odesa regions, - Kim

At least 3 enemy missiles were shot down over the Mykolaiv Region.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There are at least 3 above our region. We are staying in shelters," he said.

He also added that 2 missiles were shot down over Odesa region.

