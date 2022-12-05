Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Region: Several private houses were destroyed in Novosofiiivka

The ruscists launched a rocket attack on Novosofiivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Zaporizhzhia region, Novosofivka village. Several private houses were destroyed, there are injured people. Emergency services and an ambulance are already working at the scene," he notes.

