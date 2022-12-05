Emergency emergency shutdown was applied in Sumy region due to massive rocket fire, - oblenergo
An emergency shutdown was applied in the territory of Sumy region due to massive rocket fire.
This was reported by the press service of Sumyoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.
"In order to prevent disruptions in the operation of the unified energy system of Ukraine due to massive missile attacks, by order of the NEC Ukrenergo, an emergency shutdown was applied throughout the Sumy region," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password