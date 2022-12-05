ENG
Emergency emergency shutdown was applied in Sumy region due to massive rocket fire, - oblenergo

An emergency shutdown was applied in the territory of Sumy region due to massive rocket fire.

This was reported by the press service of Sumyoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.

"In order to prevent disruptions in the operation of the unified energy system of Ukraine due to massive missile attacks, by order of the NEC Ukrenergo, an emergency shutdown was applied throughout the Sumy region," the message reads.

