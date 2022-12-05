In Odesa, there is no water supply due to blackout of pumping stations, - city council
There is no water supply in Odesa, after the restoration of power supply the situation will stabilize.
This was reported in the city council, Censor.NET informs.
"All pumping stations and reserve lines are now de-energized. Therefore, there is no water supply everywhere for our consumers. We ask you to remain calm. After the restoration of power supply, the situation with water supply will stabilize. Currently, there are possible interruptions with communication and dialing to the contact center of the water utility," the message says.
