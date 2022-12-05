Due to shelling, part of Kryvy Rih is now without electricity, water and heat, - Vilkul

Part of Kryvy Rih was cut off due to shelling by the Russian occupiers, some boiler houses and pumping stations were disconnected in the city

This was announced by the head of the Kryvy Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs

"Missiles in the air. Plus the risks of repeated launches from TU-22 Kh-22 missiles in our direction. We remain in shelters. Part of the city is without electricity, some boiler and pumping stations are turned off. We maintain the system on generators, water delivery to Makulan is organized. Tankers will arrive at 3:30 p.m., see distribution locations on the website and Facebook page of Cityvodokanal," the message reads.

