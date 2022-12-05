Power outages in Moldova amid Russian strikes on Ukraine

Moldelectrica, the state-owned enterprise of Moldova, reports a violation in the electricity supply system on December 5 against the background of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

"Power outages are possible," the company said.

Earlier, Vice Prime Minister Andrey Spinu said that in the event of such a situation, all state services are ready to intervene and restore electricity supply within a limited time.

"I call for caution and readiness," he urged.

On December 5, residents of Chisinau began to complain about power outages against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Ukraine. And residents of the left bank of the Dniester say that they will soon lose electricity. The authorities have not yet announced specific outages.

We remind you that on November 23, after the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, massive power outages occurred in the Republic of Moldova. Thousands of consumers were left without power, and some of them were connected only the next day.

The incident happened again after it first happened on November 15. In connection with the power outage, electric transport remained blocked, traffic jams occurred in cities due to non-functioning traffic lights. In addition, the services of telephone operators Moldcell, Orange, and Moldtelecom were partially or completely unavailable.