Air defense forces in Poltava region shot down up to 10 rockets, - RMA
Air defense forces shot down up to 10 Russian missiles in the Poltava region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Lunin, Censor.NET informs.
"There were no flights in Poltava region. Air defense forces worked to the full. They shot down up to 10 Russian missiles," the message says.
