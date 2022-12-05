ENG
10 missiles were recorded in Kyiv airspace area, 9 were destroyed, - KCMA

10 missiles were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of KCMA.

"Kyiv. Results of the missile attack. 10 missiles were detected in Kyiv's airspace. 9 were previously destroyed. The information is being clarified," the message says.

