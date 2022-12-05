Kislytsia on anniversary of signing of Budapest Memorandum: After Putin, Russia needs to give up nuclear weapons. PHOTO

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, said that after the death of dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia needs a "new Budapest memorandum" for Moscow’s denuclearization.

He wrote about this on Twitter on the day of the anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, according to which Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for "security assurances", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Budapest Memorandum is three practically identical political agreements that provided for security guarantees for Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in exchange for renouncing nuclear status.

He noted that, contrary to popular opinion, neither France nor China are parties to the memorandum — the People's Republic of China sent a negative note to Ukraine on the eve of the Budapest summit in the context of Ukraine's accession to the document. France, which is not related to the Budapest Memorandum, also sent a separate message to Ukraine.

Kislytsia said that post-Putin arrangements should include a new Budapest memorandum that Moscow will sign in the context of its renunciation of nuclear weapons.

"It is still unknown when, after the military defeat of the Russian Federation, who will be able to sign this document on behalf of the territory with the administrative center in Moscow," the diplomat wrote.

The Budapest Memorandum was signed in 1994. Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons. Instead, Russia, Great Britain, and the USA became the guarantors of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

