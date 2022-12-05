ENG
Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto did not support Macron: We need guarantees specifically against Russia

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto did not support French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that Russia should allegedly have "its own security guarantees" when it returns to the negotiating table.

Haavisto emphasized that the guarantees should be directed against the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"In the current situation, we need guarantees specifically against Russia. This applies to both Ukraine and other countries," said the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the Russian Federation is currently acting against the international order and acts as an invader of the territories of other countries.

He recalled the Russian invasion of Georgia, the occupation of Crimea, and the seizure of part of Donbas.

