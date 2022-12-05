Anti-aircraft missiles fired more than 70 missiles over Ukraine, air defense shot down more than 60, - Air Force

The Russian invaders fired more than 70 rockets during the massive shelling on December 5.

This was reported by the Air Force Command, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information, 38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from eight Tu-95ms strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region. The enemy also struck with 22 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships Black Sea Fleet.

In addition, long-range Tu-22m3 bombers with three Kh-22 cruise missiles attacked Ukraine from the Black Sea, as well as Su-35 fighters with six Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P.

Anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, mobile fire groups of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack. In total, more than 60 rockets of the occupiers were shot down!" - the message reads.

