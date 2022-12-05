In Oleshky, Russian occupiers dispersed people who wanted to leave for liberated Kherson, - Khlan

In Oleshky, Russian invaders dispersed people who mistakenly decided that they could cross the Dnipro River from the occupied territory to Kherson.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Khlan noted that many people from Kherson moved to the country. RMA allowed them to return "from the cottages of the left bank on their own watercraft in the area of the River Station" until December 5 during daylight hours.

"Many people mistakenly took this information as permission to move from the left bank to the right bank. There are reports that people gathered in Oleshky, came from neighboring settlements. They thought they could leave for Kherson. Accordingly, they were dispersed by the occupiers," said the deputy.

He urged citizens to carefully read messages, and responsible bodies to convey information as accessible, clear and correct as possible.

