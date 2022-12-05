Enemy is trying to improve tactical position in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 12/5/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It's been 285 days of the Russian large-scale invasion.

During the current day, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on civilian infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine. In particular, energy facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions were hit. According to preliminary information, more than 60 of the more than 70 missiles that the enemy launched today on the territory of Ukraine were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Defense Forces. The information is being clarified. In addition, the occupiers do not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line. Aviation is actively used in Donetsk region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. In order to keep the troops ready for deployment, the deadline for checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus has been extended until December 12.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery at the settlements of Buniakyne, Oleksandrivka, Loknia, and Yunakivka of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to maintain its troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Areas of settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Buhruvatka, Hatyshche, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Chuhunivka, Bolohivka and Dvorichna of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy fire from mortars and barrel artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Fired from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the areas of Vyshneve, Lyman Pershy, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk and Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Terny, Makiivka and Vedmezhe in Donetsk region. Used operational-tactical and army aviation for strikes near Kislivka, Novoselivka, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position by conducting offensive actions. 26 districts of settlements were shelled from the entire spectrum of artillery. Among them are Andriivka, Verkhniokamianske, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavliv direction. He carried out shelling in the Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva districts of the Donetsk region. Made an airstrike near the city of Vuhledar.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Artillery shelling of the areas of more than thirty settlements near the contact line was recorded. In particular, Vremivka and Novopil bridges of Donetsk region; Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Tiahinka, Tokarivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Units of the Russian occupation forces continue to commit illegal actions against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine. So, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the mobilization of servicemen of the Russian occupation forces is being quartered in private houses.

In the village of Olhyne, Kakhovsky district, Kherson region, the occupiers continue to export stocks of agricultural products of local agricultural enterprises to the territory of the Russian Federation. Cases of robberies of private houses located in settlements along the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region have become more frequent. Due to significant losses in the units of the occupiers in the Kherson region, cases of desertion are noted.

During the current 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. During the day, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, 8 personnel concentration areas and one more important enemy object.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.