HIMARS transferred to Ukraine were modified. They can’t fire ATACMS missiles, - Wall Street Journal

The US made hardware and software changes to the HIMARS multiple-launch systems before handing them over to Ukraine, and they are now unable to fire long-range ATACMS missiles.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Such changes were made to reduce the risks of an excessive escalation of the war and to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from firing on Russian territory.

From June 2022, the USA transferred to Ukraine 20 HIMARS launchers and a large number of GMLRS missiles with satellite guidance and a range of up to 80 km. Ukraine actively uses them to strike Russian ammunition depots, logistics facilities and command centers in the occupied territory.

However, these missile systems have been modified in such a way that they cannot launch long-range missiles, including ATACMS.

That is, even if Ukraine could find such missiles somewhere, it would not be possible to use them, the newspaper claims with reference to its interlocutors.

The Pentagon does not comment on this publicly. "For reasons of operational security, we do not comment publicly on the configuration of systems provided to allies and partners," said Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon official.