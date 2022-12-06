Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 6.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The two hundred and eighty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out full-scale armed aggression against our country and do not stop striking civilian infrastructure. In the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on the offensive. In other directions, tries to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions, conducts reconnaissance.

The enemy does not stop striking and shelling settlements and positions of our troops along the contact line. During the day, made 4 missile strikes, carried out up to 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

See more: Russians want to surround Bakhmut. Armed Forces are attacking on line Svatove - Kreminna. MAP

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy's rocket attacks damaged the civil infrastructure of the settlement of Stepne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The threat of missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains in the future.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Training of enemy units continues on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, providing territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out mortar attacks on the settlements of Zapsillia and Myropillia of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the Russian occupiers continue to keep their troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Areas of settlements of Strilecha, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka of the Kharkiv region were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations on captured lines. He carried out shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Dvorichna, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Pishchane, Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Nevske of the Luhansk region; Terny and Lyman of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations.

More than 20 settlements were shelled by tanks and artillery of various types, including Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivka direction. He carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position. Fired tanks, mortars, and artillery in more than 10 settlements, including Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Dorozhnianka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region;

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, strengthening the grouping of troops. He carried out artillery shelling of areas of settlements bordering the contact line, in particular Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Bilohrudove of the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attacks on Donbas within day, - General Staff

The enemy suffered losses, so on December 4 in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of fire, up to 20 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed, and about 70 occupiers were injured.

On November 30, in the Verkhnyotoretske district of the Donetsk region, the fact of the desertion of servicemen of the Russian occupation forces with weapons from their combat positions was discovered. Among them, 13 out of 21 are persons recruited from prisons. The command of the Russian occupation forces ordered the arrest and liquidation of violators. As of December 5, all deserters have been destroyed.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, and the enemy's ammunition warehouse during the day.