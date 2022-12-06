ENG
Group of 21 Russian occupants deserted on November 30 in Donetsk region and was completely destroyed - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information on facts of desertion in occupants’ army.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff's official Facebook.

"On November 30, in the area of Verkhnyotoretske, Donetsk region, the fact of desertion of Russian occupation troops with weapons from their combat positions was revealed. Among them 13 out of 21 are persons recruited from places of deprivation of liberty. The command of the Russian occupation troops ordered to detain and eliminate the violators. As of December 5, all deserters were killed," the statement reads.

