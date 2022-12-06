Nebenzya again fled from UN Security Council meeting before Ukrainian representative’s speech

Russia’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Vasily Nebenzya fled from UN Security Council meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine due to Russian shelling of civilians and infrastructure.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Ukrinform.

In his speech, Nebenzia traditionally accused the Western countries, NATO and Ukraine of the war unleashed by Russia, and also stated that the Russian Federation deliberately shells civilian infrastructure, thus confessing to a war crime on the part of the Russian leadership.

After that, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation said that he did not want to listen to the "bile eloquence" of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia and left the meeting room.

Kyslytsia in his speech told about the massive Russian missile attack on December 5, the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum. The Ukrainian diplomat stressed that after the military defeat of Russia, its "deputinization and denuclearization" is necessary, and it is time for the international community to think about the conditions of post-Putin agreements with Moscow, under which it will remain without nuclear weapons.

Read more: UN Security Council: Nebenzia ran away from meeting so as not to hear Kislytsia’s speech