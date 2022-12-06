Russia may disperse its bombers after strikes on Dyagilevo and Engels airfields - Reuters

Russians may disperse their bombers after explosions at Engels and Dyagilevo airfields.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Reuters.

According to the newspaper, several unnamed senior Western officials said that the strikes on the air bases were the farthest in Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"If it was them (Ukrainians - ed.)... This shows that they can act in Russia at their own discretion, and this greatly worries the Russians... Psychologically, I think it would be a blow," one of the officials said.

At the same time, officials stressed that it is at the Engels airfield that Russia keeps its long-range strategic bombers, but now it will have to think about their relocation.

"This may lead to the fact that the bombers will be dispersed. This certainly makes the Russians less confident... (that - ed.) somewhere is safe," - the official added.

Recall that on Monday, December 5, in the morning it became known that explosions occurred at the Russian military airfields "Engels" and "Dyagilevo".

Later, satellite images of the consequences of the incident at the "Dyagilevo" airbase appeared on the network. On them you can see a damaged strategic bomber.