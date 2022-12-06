Germany will not transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, they will be deployed in Poland

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Germany refused to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to League.

The Minister noted that the deployment of Patriot in the western regions of Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians and he is disappointed with Berlin's decision.

Blaszczak said that Poland and Germany are launching measures to deploy the air defense systems in Poland and connect them to the Polish command system.

