US did not supply Ukraine with weapons for strikes on Russia - State Department
United States did not supply Ukrainian military with weapons that could be used for strikes on Russian territory.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, reports RBK-Ukraine with reference to his video briefing.
"The United States did not supply Ukraine with weapons for strikes on Russian territory, the weapons supplied are considered purely defensive," Price said.
At the same time, the US State Department clarified that Washington does not encourage Ukraine to strike targets outside the Ukrainian territory.
