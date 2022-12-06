Reznikov about remaining missile arsenal of Russia: 13% of Iskanders, 30% of Kalibr and thousands of S-300s

Russian invaders in terms of using cruise and ballistic missiles against Ukraine have long gone beyond necessary reserve.

This was stated by the Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov during a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"They have already done many things without calculating their own consequences. They are really using the stockpile of cruise and ballistic missiles, in many positions they have already gone far beyond the necessary reserve in case of an attack on them. If you look at the Iskander missiles, they have less than 13% of them left. Although the rules say that at least 25 or even 30% should be left. Before yesterday's attack there were 37% of "Calibers", yesterday they fired 20%, respectively, it is already approaching 30%," Reznikov said.

He noted that the ability of Russians to produce missiles during this period has fallen sharply for some types of missiles, and for some - not at all, because they do not have components.

"The only thing we should not be so happy about is that they have a very large stock of S-300 missiles - thousands of them. They allow them to be not only air defense missiles, they launch them in the "ground-to-ground" mode. And in this way they are trying to terrorize our border regions or regions bordering the temporarily occupied territories - Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Therefore, they still have to use this resource," said the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

Reznikov noted that this war is a war of resources, and thanks to Western partners Ukraine has additional resources, which allows its soldiers to be successful on the battlefield, among other things.

"I think they (Russians - ed.) will be looking for some new tactics, I think they will have another replacement of their command, which again did not meet their expectations, let's say, the Kremlin leadership. They will look for some new solutions, but we must be ready for this, because we will definitely survive and win. The main thing here is our resilience and ability to withstand this blow. And we are able to withstand it," the Defense Minister of Ukraine emphasized.