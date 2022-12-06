Hungary is ready to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, but on a bilateral basis - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denies that his country vetoed European Commission’s decision to allocate EUR 18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Hromadske.

"Today all the news is that Hungary has blocked financial aid for Ukraine. This is all fake," Orban wrote on Twitter.

According to him, Hungary is ready to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, but on a bilateral basis.

"No veto, no blackmail. We want to convince the EU countries that the common European debt is not the solution. If we continue to move towards the community with debt, it will be impossible to turn back," the Hungarian Prime Minister explained his position.

It should be reminded that Orban has already stated that Hungary will continue to veto the European Union's plan to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros of aid in 2023. In his opinion, it is necessary to divide the costs of supporting Ukraine and for each country to pay separately from their budgets.