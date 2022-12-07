Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in Donetsk region and 1 in Luhansk region.

Thus, the two hundred and eighty-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

In the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations. In other directions, he tries to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates his efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, equips defensive lines and positions, conducts reconnaissance.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 10 missile- and 33 airstrikes, launched 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Russian missiles damaged residential buildings and other civilian objects in the cities of Kramatorsk, Kryvy Rih, as well as the village of Stepne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The threat of enemy missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains in the future.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. The training of enemy units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. This country continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes.

Dissatisfaction with the activities of the military-political leadership of Belarus is growing among the soldiers of the border service and the armed forces of this country, due to the threat of involving the republic in a war with Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region and Esman, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy region.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Volohivka, Chuhunivka, and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Kupyansk direction. The areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region were hit by fire from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Nevsky in the Luhansk region, and Terni, Yampolivka, and Lyman in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations.

The settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. Enemy artillery and mortars fired in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Niva settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position. Fired tanks, mortars, and artillery in the areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, and Plavni of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is defending and is strengthening the grouping of troops. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of more than 15 settlements, which are close to the contact line. These are, in particular, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Bilohrudove of the Kherson region, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. The number of dead occupiers among those mobilized in the Kursk region is increasing, as evidenced by local mass media. In addition, due to information about human losses, the war in Ukraine is less and less supported by the younger generation of Russians. Rumors about a possible invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are spreading in the city of Kursk and the region. In connection with this, the fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas with Ukraine continues.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 type attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV, and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit the command post, 3 personnel concentration areas, the artillery concentration area, and the occupiers' ammunition depot.