News
Over past day, Russians injured 3 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured 3 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 6, it became known about 3 civilians wounded by the Russians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Pavlivka, and Kurakhovo," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

