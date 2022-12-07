Offensive of AFU will end in spring in Sevastopol, Donetsk, and Luhansk, - Danilov
Winter will be a key stage of the Ukrainian war.
Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security Council, writes about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"On December 6, 1919, the Winter Campaign of the UPR army began. On December 6, 2022, it continued and will end with the Ukrainian Spring in liberated Sevastopol, Donetsk, and Luhansk," he wrote.
Danilov noted that the key stage of Ukraine's war for independence will be the winter period.
6 грудня 1919 року розпочався Зимовий похід армії УНР. 6 грудня 2022 року він продовжився і закінчиться Українською весною у звільненому Севастополі, Донецьку і Луганську. Українська зима – ключовий етап Великої війни за Незалежність. З Днем Збройних сил України!🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uJfc7rWSKd— Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) December 6, 2022
