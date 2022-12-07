Rumors of possible invasion of AFU are spreading in Kursk region of Russian Federation, - General Staff

Rumors are spreading in Russia about an alleged possible invasion of Ukrainian troops into the territory of the Kursk region, and fortifications are being built in the border areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. The number of dead occupiers among the mobilized Kursk region is increasing, as evidenced by the local mass media. In addition, due to information about human losses, the younger generation of Russians is less and less supporting the war in Ukraine," the department said.

Also in the Ukrainian General Staff, in the Russian city of Kursk and the region, rumors about a possible invasion of the AFU are spreading.

"In connection with this, the fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas with Ukraine is in progress," the message says.

See more: Satellite images of effects of explosion at airbase in Kursk. PHOTO