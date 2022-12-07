US approved defense budget with record aid to Ukraine: giving more than Biden wanted

The Senate of the US Congress approved a record defense budget of 847.3 billion dollars, including 800 million dollars for military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in the draft law, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

This assistance to Ukraine is billed as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). It has been held annually since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014.

US lawmakers agreed to approve $45 billion more in total military spending than President Joe Biden had requested and to allocate $500 million more to Ukraine than the White House requested.

The total US defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year will thus amount to $857.9 billion, of which $816.7 billion will go specifically to the Pentagon, and $30.3 billion will go to Pentagon-led national security programs.

This amount includes:

ensuring strategic competition with China and Russia;

breakthrough technologies (hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing);

modernization of ships, planes, and vehicles;

raising the standard of living of servicemen and their families.

Lawmakers adopted a decision on periodic reports "on the plans of the Ministry of Defense to assist Ukraine in the short and medium term".

The document authorizes the temporary lifting of certain contract restrictions on munitions to support Ukraine or to increase Pentagon stockpiles and provides expanded authority to use NATO's rear support arrangements and provides for multi-year purchases of certain munitions.

The document emphasizes the "unwavering commitment of the United States to NATO," as well as the "importance of maintaining a unified response to Russia's unjust war against Ukraine and other common security challenges."

The bill "expresses the sense of Congress that the United States should continue to assist Ukraine in combating an unjust and unprovoked attack by Russia," and transparency/audit of such assistance "is necessary to ensure effective and sustainable support."

It is assumed that the vote on the bill will take place in the House of Representatives by the end of the week. The bill will take effect immediately after President Biden signs it.