ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10160 visitors online
News War
9 197 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 92,740 people, 2,935 tanks, 1,923 artillery systems, 5,909 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

оос,техніка

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 92,740 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 07/12 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 92,740 (+540) people were liquidated,
  • tanks ‒ 2935 (+6) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5909 (+4) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,923 (+8) units,
  • MLRS – 395 (+0) units,
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 211 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 281 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 264 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1601 (+14),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 592 (+0),
  • Warships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4526 (+21) units,
  • special equipment - 163 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Liquidation of occupiers who fought with soldiers of 59th SMB. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 92,740 people, 2,935 tanks, 1,923 artillery systems, 5,909 armored vehicles 01

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3990) elimination (4941) arms (858) losses (2009)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 