The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 92,740 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 07/12 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 92,740 (+540) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2935 (+6) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5909 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 1,923 (+8) units,

MLRS – 395 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 211 (+0) units,

aircraft – 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1601 (+14),

cruise missiles ‒ 592 (+0),

Warships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4526 (+21) units,

special equipment - 163 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

