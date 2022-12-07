In Germany, 25 people who were planning coup were detained. Among suspects is citizen of the Russian Federation

In Germany, since the morning of December 7, thousands of police officers have been searching more than a hundred homes on suspicion of preparing a coup d’tat.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

It is noted that three thousand law enforcement officers are searching more than 130 houses and apartments throughout the country.

According to mass media, 52 people are suspected of being involved in preparations for a coup d'état. 25 suspects have already been arrested. Among the suspects are the ex-commander of the special forces unit of the German Bundeswehr, politicians, as well as a representative of the German nobility.

"This is one of the largest trials in the case of terrorism for many years. It differs from similar cases not only in its dimension and wide-ranging structure with various subgroups but also in the composition of the accused: it is said that the conspirators were also a prince from an ancient German noble family and a former Member of Parliament from the AfD Birgit Malzach-Winkemann, as well as a former commander of a special unit of the Bundeswehr," the message reads.

Law enforcement officers are also investigating the rebels' connections with Russia. A Russian citizen is among those detained on suspicion of plotting a coup d'état in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced.

On Wednesday morning, a few minutes before the start of the search, one of the suspects wrote on Telegram: "Everything will change: former prosecutors and judges, as well as responsible heads of health authorities and their curators, will soon find themselves in Nuremberg 2.0."

According to the conclusions of the investigators, the conspiratorial structure was divided into a political wing, which received the name "Council", and a military wing, whose task was an armed uprising. According to the investigation, individual conspirators of the security forces, among other things, were considering an attack on the Bundestag and taking deputies hostage.

