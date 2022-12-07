Russia does not want negotiations, but "freezing" of war for new attack in spring, - Stoltenberg

There are currently no conditions for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to FT, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, although the conflict will likely enter a calmer phase in the winter, both sides will seek to regroup and rearm their forces, and therefore NATO countries should continue to provide support to Ukraine.

"There are no conditions (for a diplomatic settlement. - Ed.) now," Stoltenberg said and added that Russia has not shown any signs of wanting a peaceful end to the war.

"The more we want a peaceful solution, the more urgently we provide military support to Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General stressed.

Stoltenberg believes that Russia is trying to "freeze" the conflict before "the start of a bigger offensive in the spring."

"Now Ukraine has momentum," he said, adding that NATO countries are constantly considering which systems (weapons. - Ed.) to supply to Ukraine.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Patriot supplies to Poland and air defense assistance to Ukraine should be separated