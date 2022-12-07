Russia plans to order hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles from Iran, - Zeit
The Kremlin wants to counter the acute shortage of military supplies and will order hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles from Iran.
As informed by Censor.NET, Zeit reports this with reference to UN sources in New York.
"We know that Iran plans to significantly increase supplies of drones and missiles to Russia," the source said.
In this way, the Kremlin wants to counteract the acute shortage of military supplies.
"I don't think they've been shipped yet, but they're definitely in the order books," the source added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password