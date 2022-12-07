Russian Federation tempts with respite in fighting, but there can be no compromises, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the Russian dictator Putin is doing everything to ensure that the Russian Federation continues to fight.

The head of state said this at the Madeleine K. Albright Democracy Awards ceremony, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that a day before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Madeleine Albright published a column about the Russian leader making a historic mistake.

"These were prophetic words. He really made a mistake. The biggest in his life and the lives of modern generations of Russians.

But friends, we all know that the fixed idea of any dictatorship is to ignore mistakes and pretend that there were no mistakes. Especially when it comes to the mistake of the first person of the dictatorship.

This is exactly how Russia is behaving now. Obviously, the dictator lost. However, he is doing everything to keep Russia fighting, if only to avoid admitting to himself and others that a historic mistake has been made. If Russia feels cornered, it has only itself to blame.

Ukraine and the free world should definitely not change their goals and exchange their values for some compromises if the dictatorship is afraid to admit a mistake and tempts with a respite from the fighting. We must fully protect freedom and guarantee the safety of our democracy," Zelensky stressed.

