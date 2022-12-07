Russian Federation is ready to discuss proposals to end war in Ukraine, but our interests must be taken into account, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is allegedly ready to discuss proposals to end the war in Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.
"If there is a serious proposal on how to stop the conflict in Ukraine, we are ready to talk, but it must take into account the interests of Russia," said the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password