Russian Federation is ready to discuss proposals to end war in Ukraine, but our interests must be taken into account, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is allegedly ready to discuss proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"If there is a serious proposal on how to stop the conflict in Ukraine, we are ready to talk, but it must take into account the interests of Russia," said the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country.

Read more: Russian Federation has never asked for negotiations with Ukraine, - Lavrov