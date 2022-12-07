Ukraine has no limits on range of strikes, soon there will be no safe zones, in particular in Siberia, - Financial Times

Part of Ukraine’s new tactics aims to demonstrate that nowhere can be safe on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Financial Times, this was reported by an adviser to the government of Ukraine on defense issues on condition of anonymity.

"We have no distance restrictions, and soon we will be able to hit all targets inside Russia, including in Siberia," he said.

"In Ukraine, we know how difficult it is to defend against such air attacks. Soon there will be no safe zones in Russia either," the official added.

Read more: Russian Federation tempts with respite in fighting, but there can be no compromises, - Zelensky