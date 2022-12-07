Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, suspicious packages are sent from Germany, - Kuleba

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats, which is currently taking place, is unprecedented in its scale, not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the world level.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"Threats to our diplomats continue to arrive. For a week now, Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been operating under heightened security measures, police borders, arrivals of dog handlers, pyrotechnicians, and forensic experts, as in the photo in this post from Poland.

Over the past two days, suspicious packages have arrived at the embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Denmark, as well as the consulate in Gdańsk. In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries: Austria (1), the Vatican (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6), Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2)," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, all the envelopes have the same sender's address: the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.

"Usually, the shipment was made from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. The perpetrators also took measures not to leave traces of their DNA on the packages. This, in particular, indicates the professional level of implementation of this action. I am in constant contact with my colleagues, ministers of foreign affairs, Ukrainian embassies interact with the foreign party in the context of the investigation of all cases of threats. I am also grateful to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, which also promptly started the investigation.

Кампанія терору проти українських дипломатів, яка нині відбувається, безпрецедентна за своїми масштабами не лише в контексті України, але і на світовому рівні. Я не пригадую випадків в історії, коли така кількість посольств і консульств однієї країни піддавалася таким масованим атакам за такий короткий проміжок часу", - підсумував глава МЗС.

Read more: Ukrainian embassies received 17 letters threatening diplomats, - Kuleba