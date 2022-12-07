Since beginning of full-scale invasion, Russia destroyed 38 thousand houses in Ukraine

Since February 24, Russian occupiers have destroyed 38,000 residential buildings of Ukrainians, more than 2,700 educational institutions and 1,200 medical facilities.

As Censor.NET informs, during a briefing at the Media Center, People's Deputy, member of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Fedir Venislavskyi told about this.

"Ukrainian state authorities document every fact of the Russian Federation's criminal shelling of the civilian population. We have a complete database of all identified victims. We know what they died from, when and under what circumstances. We will provide this information to apply it in future lawsuits against terrorists," Venislavsky emphasized.

It is reported that during the 286 days of the war, the Russian invaders destroyed 38,000 residential buildings, 2,719 schools, and more than 1,250 medical institutions.

The People's Deputy emphasized that all evidence of the destruction of homes or the death of people during Russia's war in Ukraine is recorded and will be used in international courts.

