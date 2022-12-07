"The threat of nuclear war is growing, why hide the truth," - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again mentioned nuclear weapons and assured the Russian Federation would never be the first to use them.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Regarding the threat of nuclear war. Such a threat is growing. Regarding the fact that Russia will not use the first under any circumstances. It will not use the second, either. Because the possibility of use in the event of a nuclear strike on our territory is minimal. However, our strategy of using defense means, and we consider weapons of mass destruction as a means of protection, completely configured around the so-called counter-strike in response. If we are hit, we respond," Putin said.

According to the Russian dictator, Russia did not discuss the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

"We are not out of our minds; we are aware of nuclear weapons. But we are not going to swing these weapons like a razor around the world," he added.

We will remind, earlier the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmytro Medvedev, stated that Ukraine's de-occupation of its territories is a "direct reason" for Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

