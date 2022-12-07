Russia continues to conduct offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 7, 2022.

The message states: "The two hundred and eighty-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, residential buildings and other civilian objects in the Korosten, Zhytomyr region, and many settlements in Zaporizhzhia region were damaged by enemy rocket attacks and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the city of Kurakhove, Donetsk region's residential quarters were shelled by rocket salvo systems.

In the future, the threat of enemy missile attacks on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Training of enemy units continues on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to hold his troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Shelling from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery was recorded in the vicinity of Strelecha, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansky Khutori and Chugunivka of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is defending in the Kupyansk direction. He carried out artillery shelling of Dvorichna, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka and Berestov settlements in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types in the Makiivka, Ploshanka and Nevske settlements of the Luhansk region and Terna and Liman of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions, the occupiers are concentrating their primary efforts on conducting offensive actions. Areas of settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. He carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistivka, and Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage near Vremivka and Novopol in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka, Gulyaipol and Zaliznychny in Zaporizhzhia.

The enemy is defending in the Kherson direction. More than ten

settlements came under artillery fire, in particular, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, and Dudchany of the Kherson region and the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

During the current 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as a strike on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, our soldiers shot down an attack UAV of the "Shahed-136" type.

During the current day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 3 control points, 2 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and 2 munitions warehouses of the occupiers.