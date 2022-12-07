Patients are expelled from hospitals in occupied territories of Luhansk region to make room for Russian military - National Resistance Center

Hospitals located in temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region are forcibly discharging patients who have not yet completed treatment.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to National Resistance Center's publication.

"There is no ranking of patients. People with complex injuries, even those who exploded on Russian mines, have to make room for the Russian military. The number of seriously wounded Russians is growing and the occupiers have no place to accommodate them. Therefore, the so-called authorities of the pseudo-republics decided to find free places by "discharging" civilian patients," the statement reads.

The National Resistance Center calls on the civilian population of the occupied territories to leave for the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government if possible.

