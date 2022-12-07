300 thousand people remain in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region - OVA

Up to 300 thousand people remain in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh

"About 700-750 thousand people live on the territory of the controlled area. Almost 75% live in the unoccupied territory. About 300 thousand remained in the occupied part of the territory. Many have left," the official said.

According to Starukh, 41 thousand people left the occupied territories for the controlled ones in autumn, 15 thousand of them are Kherson residents.

It shuold be reminded that currently almost 60% of the territory of Zaporizhzhya region is occupied by Russia.

