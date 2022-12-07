Russia fired over 1000 missiles and shells at Ukrainian energy facilities - Kudrytskyi

Russian aggressor fired more than 1000 missiles and shells at Ukrainian power facilities, as a result of which power system suffered great damage, but it retains its integrity.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have already experienced massive attacks of the aggressor. These attacks are the biggest blow to the power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1000 shells and missiles were fired at power facilities and lines, including substations. Unfortunately, these attacks caused great damage to Ukraine and our system," he said.

According to Kudrytskyi, Ukraine has a large deficit of generating capacities.

"Despite the fact that we have lost from 25 to 30 percent of consumption, compared to the pre-war period, the deficit of generating capacities is greater, and therefore we have a deficit of electricity in the system, and quite serious," he said.

The deficit is especially felt in the first four days after the massive attacks, said the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, while the system restores the ability of generating facilities to produce electricity.

On December 5, Russia launched its eighth massive missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 60 missiles out of more than 70 launched by the occupiers were shot down.

About 50% of generating capacities in Ukraine were damaged as a result of Russian missile attacks..

