Putin is creating conditions for protracted war of aggression in Ukraine, - ISW

American analysts are convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is creating the conditions for a protracted war of aggression in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts point out that during a meeting with the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin said that the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine could be a "long process" and that the capture of new territories was an important result for Russia.

Experts of the institute noted that at this meeting, Putin compared himself to the Russian Tsar Peter the First and noted that Russia now controls the Sea of Azov, for which the Tsar fought.

"This reference to Russia's imperial history clearly outlines Putin's current goals in Ukraine as overtly imperialistic and still maximalist. Putin is setting up Russia's domestic audience for a protracted, exhausting war in Ukraine aimed at conquering new Ukrainian territories," the ISW report says.

Analysts of the institute noted that the Russian information space reacted positively to Putin's imperialist statements, which create additional conditions for prolonging the war.

ISW also cited the words of one of the Russian bloggers, who compared Ukraine with Syria, noting that Russian troops began to experience victories on the battlefield only years after the start of the operation.

"Putin appears unwilling to risk losing domestic momentum by even briefly halting his offensive operations, let alone backtracking on his goals, which he has made increasingly clear include rebuilding the Russian empire in one way or another form", analysts summarize.

