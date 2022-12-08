AFU repelled enemy attacks in areas of 15 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region, 4 in Luhansk, and 1 in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 8 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and eighty-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of settlements of Ternova, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Chervonpopivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Belohorivka, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of Russian missile attacks on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains in the future.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Ulytsia, Chernatske, and Seredyna Buda in the Sumy region.

Watch more: Tough confrontation in Donbas, every meter matters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the direction of Slobozhansk, the areas of Udy, Veterynarne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, Bolohivka, Dvorichna, and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region were shelled by tanks and artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk direction. Shelled the areas of Kupiansk, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Pershotravneve settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka and Andriivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, enemy fire damage was recorded in the Hrekivka, Makiivka, and Ploshanka districts of the Luhansk region and Terniv, Dibrova, and Hryhorivka districts in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy does not stop trying to go on the offensive. The settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out artillery and mortar shelling of the Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva districts in the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, strengthening the grouping of troops. More than 15 settlements near the contact line were hit by artillery. Among them are Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Lviv, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, and Dniprovske of the Kherson region. The island of Bilohrudy and the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv also came under fire.

According to available information, in the temporarily occupied city of Yasinuvata of the Donetsk region, during the transportation of one of the units of the occupying forces to combat positions, about 20 people with weapons escaped from among the previously imprisoned people. As a result of the search operation, three fugitives were destroyed. Activities are ongoing. As they say, fight your own so that others are afraid.

Read more: Russia continues to conduct offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers plan to mobilize local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to replenish current losses. In particular, in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, summonses were issued to men of conscription age with the requirement to come to the military commissariat shortly.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our soldiers shot down an attack UAV of the Shahed-136 type and an Orlan reconnaissance drone.

Over the past 24 hours, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit 6 control points, 5 personnel concentration areas, an artillery position, and 2 enemy ammunition depots.