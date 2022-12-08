ENG
Over past day, Russians killed 9 civilians in Donetsk region, 15 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 7, the Russians killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region: 6 in Kurakhovo, 1 in the village of Krasnohorivka, 1 in Ivanovka, and 1 in Bakhmut.

Another 15 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

