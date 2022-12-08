Putin lost in all directions. In winter there will be potential opportunity for offensive, - General Milley

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost on all fronts, now the front has stabilized, but in the winter there will be a potential opportunity for an offensive.

This was stated by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for almost 10 months, but Putin has failed in all directions. He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine defended Kyiv, and later defended themselves in the east.

Milli also mentioned the successes of the Armed Forces during the offensive in the Kharkiv region and the liberation of Kherson from the Russians.

"But Russia, as before, occupies part of the Ukrainian territory, there are still many battles ahead," the General said.

The military commander believes that today the situation at the front will stabilize, and in the winter the hostilities will slow down "a little" due to the frost, and then a potential opportunity for an offensive will appear.

"There could be action from both sides in the dead of winter due to weather and terrain. So we'll see what happens in that regard," he summarized.