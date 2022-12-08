ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 93,080 people, 2,937 tanks, 1,925 artillery systems, 5,911 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 8, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 93,080 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.12 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 93,080 (+340) people were liquidated,
  • tanks ‒ 2937 (+2) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 5911 (+2) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,925 (+2) units,
  • MLRS – 395 (+0) units,
  • Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 211 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 281 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 264 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1603 (+2),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 592 (+0),
  • Warships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,528 (+2) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 164 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

