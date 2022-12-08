855 children have been injured in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,298 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of December 8, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 443. The number of wounded has increased - 855.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 426, Kharkiv region - 267, Kyiv region - 117, Zaporizhzhia region - 78, Mykolaiv region - 77, Kherson region - 70, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 33," the report says.

So, on December 6, during the rocket attack by the enemy, the village of A 15-year-old girl was injured in Kuprianivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

It became known that on December 3, due to rocket fire by the Russian troops, the village of A 4-year-old boy was injured in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: More than 51,000 war crimes have been documented since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation